24m ago

Gavin Hunt responds to another Kaizer Chiefs loss: 'It's one mistake every game'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt
PA/Supplied

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes his side played well in their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United on Saturday, but again he bemoaned "one mistake" that ultimately proved costly.

The result leaves Chiefs winless in their last five PSL fixtures and ninth on the PSL table. 

That is territory that will never be acceptable to fans of this club and Hunt, in his first season at Chiefs, is under pressure. 

It looked like Chiefs were on track to record a victory on Saturday when they were 1-0 up thanks to a goal from defender Reeve Frosler, but SuperSport hit back through a Bradley Grobler penalty on 67 minutes after Chiefs defender Anthony Akumu had needlessly tugged on an opposition jersey while defending a free kick. 

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match, Hunt was philosophical.

"I thought we played well ... if you know football you would understand we should have won the gam," Hunt said.

"I said to the players before the game that the most important thing playing against SuperSport is that we don't give free-kicks away.

"And then one free-kick and we pull the jersey.

"We're getting hurt for one mistake every game and that's what has been happening to us a lot this season.

"A penalty here, a mistake here and that's what cost us and obviously we don't take advantage of the chances."

Chiefs are next in league action on March 2 when they travel to TTM.

Fixtures
Sat 20 Feb 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Mamelodi Sundowns
Maritzburg United
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Sun 21 Feb 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City
Swallows
Cape Town Stadium
Sun 21 Feb 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Tshakhuma FC
Stellenbosch
Peter Mokaba Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 20 Feb 21
Baroka 2
Black Leopards 1
Sat 20 Feb 21
Chippa United 1
TS Galaxy 1
Sat 20 Feb 21
Kaizer Chiefs 1
SuperSport United 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
16
10
36
2. SuperSport United
17
9
32
3. Swallows
15
7
29
4. Golden Arrows
15
7
28
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
