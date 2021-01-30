PSL

30 Jan

add bookmark

Gavin Hunt: 'We played well, should've won the game comfortably'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gavin Hunt (Head Coach) of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on January 13, 2021 in Durban, South Africa.
Gavin Hunt (Head Coach) of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on January 13, 2021 in Durban, South Africa.
Steve Haag

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt said that his side should have comfortably won the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates while blaming their glaring misses for a 2-1 defeat at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Thembinkosi Lorch and substitute Siphesihle Ndlovu were the goalscorers while Daniel Cardoso grabbed a consolation goal as Chiefs suffered their first defeat in five matches.

Hunt's side also drop back down to 8th position in the league standings with just 18 points after 15 matches played.

"We played well, we should've won the game comfortably, what more do you want me to say," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"The chances they cleared off the line, I don't know how many there were so i think we did well and I can't fault the players."

Hunt blamed his side's inability to take their chances as the reason they ended up on the losing side of this encounter.

"It's pretty basic [scoring from chances] but then you've also got to defend a bit better.

"There was only one winner here and we should have won the game but we still even had chances to make it 2-2, so in the end it's disappointing."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Josef Zinnbauer: 'We're happy to clinch the three points for the Orlando Pirates fans'
Orlando Pirates inflict more misery on Kaizer Chiefs in drama-filled Soweto derby
Family confirm Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha's passing
Read more on:
kaizer chiefspslgavin huntsoccer
Fixtures
Sun 31 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Mamelodi Sundowns
Chippa United
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Sun 31 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Baroka
Cape Town City
Peter Mokaba Stadium
Sun 31 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns
Sisa Dukashe Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 30 Jan 21
Black Leopards 0
TS Galaxy 3
Sat 30 Jan 21
Golden Arrows 2
Maritzburg United 1
Sat 30 Jan 21
Bloemfontein Celtic 1
Tshakhuma FC 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
14
8
30
2. SuperSport United
14
8
28
3. Swallows
14
7
28
4. Orlando Pirates
15
6
25
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo