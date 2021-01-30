Gavin Hunt: 'We played well, should've won the game comfortably'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt said that his side should have comfortably won the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates while blaming their glaring misses for a 2-1 defeat at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Thembinkosi Lorch and substitute Siphesihle Ndlovu were the goalscorers while Daniel Cardoso grabbed a consolation goal as Chiefs suffered their first defeat in five matches.

Hunt's side also drop back down to 8th position in the league standings with just 18 points after 15 matches played.

"We played well, we should've won the game comfortably, what more do you want me to say," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"The chances they cleared off the line, I don't know how many there were so i think we did well and I can't fault the players."

Hunt blamed his side's inability to take their chances as the reason they ended up on the losing side of this encounter.

"It's pretty basic [scoring from chances] but then you've also got to defend a bit better.

"There was only one winner here and we should have won the game but we still even had chances to make it 2-2, so in the end it's disappointing."