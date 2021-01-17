PSL

41m ago

add bookmark

Gavin Hunt: We dug in at City

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gavin Hunt, coach of Kaizer Chiefs, after the Premiership match against Maritzburg on 9 January 2021 in Johannesburg.
Gavin Hunt, coach of Kaizer Chiefs, after the Premiership match against Maritzburg on 9 January 2021 in Johannesburg.
Sydney Seshibedi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side had to dig deep to secure a 2-1 win over Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo opened the scoring at the Cape Town Stadium on seven minutes ahead of a 19th minute goal from Happy Mashiane.

Fagrie Lakay pulled a goal back for the Citizens, who ended the afternoon in sixth place with sixteen points as Amakhosi rose to eighth place with 13 points from their 11 games.

It was just a third win in the league for Chiefs after their successful CAF Champions League exploits to reach the Group Stages.

And speaking after the game, Hunt told SuperSport: "They are a home side, they gonna come on, they are 2-0 down, as I said I don't think they could have scored, they played in front us the whole day.

"I said at half-time, "Let them have the ball, let's not go out there, let's let them have the ball" but we didn't do it, then you have the last five minutes frantic, you know.

"If we just keep our shape, the balance and that's what we have to learn better not only at Chiefs but in football, learn to play without the ball, in our situation we have to learn these type of things. That's what I try to do at the football club and we have to learn this before we go the other way."

Hunt added: "What we gotta do is try to get through the period and try to do better, they are a good football side, they play, we had to dig in and that's all we can do."

- TEAMtalk media

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Key battles in Liverpool's Man United showdown
Leicester up to second in Premier League after Southampton win
WRAP | Premier League
Read more on:
kaizer chiefsdstv premiershipgavin huntsoccer
Fixtures
Sun 17 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
AmaZulu
Maritzburg United
Jonsson Kings Park Stadium
Sun 17 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Chippa United
TS Galaxy
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Sun 17 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Black Leopards
Orlando Pirates
Thohoyandou Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 16 Jan 21
Cape Town City 1
Kaizer Chiefs 2
Sat 16 Jan 21
Baroka 0
Swallows 1
Sat 16 Jan 21
Bloemfontein Celtic 1
Stellenbosch 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
11
7
25
2. Swallows
11
7
25
3. SuperSport United
11
7
23
4. Golden Arrows
10
4
18
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo