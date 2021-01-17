Gavin Hunt: We dug in at City

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side had to dig deep to secure a 2-1 win over Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo opened the scoring at the Cape Town Stadium on seven minutes ahead of a 19th minute goal from Happy Mashiane.

Fagrie Lakay pulled a goal back for the Citizens, who ended the afternoon in sixth place with sixteen points as Amakhosi rose to eighth place with 13 points from their 11 games.

It was just a third win in the league for Chiefs after their successful CAF Champions League exploits to reach the Group Stages.

And speaking after the game, Hunt told SuperSport: "They are a home side, they gonna come on, they are 2-0 down, as I said I don't think they could have scored, they played in front us the whole day.

"I said at half-time, "Let them have the ball, let's not go out there, let's let them have the ball" but we didn't do it, then you have the last five minutes frantic, you know.

"If we just keep our shape, the balance and that's what we have to learn better not only at Chiefs but in football, learn to play without the ball, in our situation we have to learn these type of things. That's what I try to do at the football club and we have to learn this before we go the other way."

Hunt added: "What we gotta do is try to get through the period and try to do better, they are a good football side, they play, we had to dig in and that's all we can do."

- TEAMtalk media