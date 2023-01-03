51m ago

add bookmark

Grobler grabs winner as SuperSport maintain title charge after hard-fought win over CT City

accreditation
Yaseen Bardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kegan Johannes of Supersport United and Thato Mokeke challenge for the ball. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Kegan Johannes of Supersport United and Thato Mokeke challenge for the ball. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United kept their DStv Premiership title hopes alive following a hard-fought win over Cape Town City at the DHL Stadium after striker Bradley Grobler's 82nd minute header proved the difference between the two sides.

In a match full of half-chances, the first clear cut chance fell to the home side after Darwin González switched the ball to Khanyisa Mayo, however, the striker fired his acrobatic effort over the bar. 

SuperSport immediately responded with a chance of their own. A free-kick from Grant Margeman was poorly dealt with by the Citizens' backline but SuperSport could not find the target after a heroic block from full-back Thamsanqa Mkhize. 

AS IT HAPPENED | Cape Town City v SuperSport United

The best chance of the half fell to Cape Town City, a glancing header from defender Taariq Fielies that hit the crossbar.

The rebound fell to fell to SuperSport's Siyabonga Nhlapo who nearly scored an own goal as his attempted clearance came off the post and it fell to Mkhize. However, the defender could only find the side netting from a tight angle to leave the sides goalless at the break. 

The second half was more of the same after both sides had half chances but lacked the cutting edge.

With nine minutes remaining, City were a man light as Mkhize was off receiving treatment. Matsatsantsa seized the opportunity as Patrick Maswanganyi, twisting and turning in the penalty area, fired a wicked cross to the unmarked Grobler to snatch a late goal. The goal was Grobler's seventh of the season.

The victory was Matsatsantsa's fifth win in their last six games and strengthened their title bid as it moved Gavin Hunt's side up to second in the standings ahead of high-flying Richard's Bay and four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, the defeat for Cape Town City drops them down to tenth place.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
supersport unitedcape town citydstv premiershippslsoccer
Fixtures
Fri 06 Jan 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Swallows
Swallows
Chippa United
Chippa United
Dobsonville Stadium
SuperSport
Fri 06 Jan 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Richards Bay
Richards Bay
Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns
King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 07 Jan 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows
SuperSport Utd
SuperSport Utd
Princess Magogo Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Tue 03 Jan 23
Cape Town City FC
Cape Town City FC 0
SuperSport Utd
SuperSport Utd 1
Sat 31 Dec 22
Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United 0
AmaZulu
AmaZulu 0
Sat 31 Dec 22
Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows 0
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs 2
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
14
10
32
Team Logo
2. SuperSport Utd
14
8
27
Team Logo
3. Richards Bay
14
7
26
Team Logo
4. Kaizer Chiefs
14
7
24
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo