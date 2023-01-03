Grobler grabs winner as SuperSport maintain title charge after hard-fought win over CT City

SuperSport United kept their DStv Premiership title hopes alive following a hard-fought win over Cape Town City at the DHL Stadium after striker Bradley Grobler's 82nd minute header proved the difference between the two sides.

In a match full of half-chances, the first clear cut chance fell to the home side after Darwin González switched the ball to Khanyisa Mayo, however, the striker fired his acrobatic effort over the bar.

SuperSport immediately responded with a chance of their own. A free-kick from Grant Margeman was poorly dealt with by the Citizens' backline but SuperSport could not find the target after a heroic block from full-back Thamsanqa Mkhize.

The best chance of the half fell to Cape Town City, a glancing header from defender Taariq Fielies that hit the crossbar.

The rebound fell to fell to SuperSport's Siyabonga Nhlapo who nearly scored an own goal as his attempted clearance came off the post and it fell to Mkhize. However, the defender could only find the side netting from a tight angle to leave the sides goalless at the break.

The second half was more of the same after both sides had half chances but lacked the cutting edge.

With nine minutes remaining, City were a man light as Mkhize was off receiving treatment. Matsatsantsa seized the opportunity as Patrick Maswanganyi, twisting and turning in the penalty area, fired a wicked cross to the unmarked Grobler to snatch a late goal. The goal was Grobler's seventh of the season.

The victory was Matsatsantsa's fifth win in their last six games and strengthened their title bid as it moved Gavin Hunt's side up to second in the standings ahead of high-flying Richard's Bay and four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, the defeat for Cape Town City drops them down to tenth place.