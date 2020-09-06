Absa Premiership

28m ago

Hat-trick hero Maboe hails title-winning teammates

Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns tackled by Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates (Gallo Images)
Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe paid credit to his teammates following his hat-trick against Black Leopards that secured the 2019/20 Premiership title.

The Brazilians defeated Lidoda Duvha 3-0 at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday to end the season ahead of Kaizer Chiefs, who were held to a 1-1 draw with Baroka.

Maboe was named Man-of-the-Match for his efforts and dedicated the trophy to the club's fans.

He was reported on Goal as saying: "We worked hard as a team. Credit to the coach and the team. We really put up a fight.

"We were really willing to fight until the end. This is for the fans who kept us going throughout the entire season."

Maboe added: "I am very excited having helped the team defend the league title.

"It means a lot to us and the fans. It is a pity that they cannot be here to celebrate with us. This one is for them. La Decima [10th] league title."

Results
Sat 05 Sep 20
Cape Town City FC 1
SuperSport United 0
Sat 05 Sep 20
Orlando Pirates 1
Stellenbosch 0
Sat 05 Sep 20
Wits 3
Polokwane City 1
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
30
17
59
2. Kaizer Chiefs
30
17
57
3. Orlando Pirates
30
14
52
4. Wits
30
14
52
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
