Hat-trick hero Maboe hails title-winning teammates

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe paid credit to his teammates following his hat-trick against Black Leopards that secured the 2019/20 Premiership title.

The Brazilians defeated Lidoda Duvha 3-0 at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday to end the season ahead of Kaizer Chiefs, who were held to a 1-1 draw with Baroka.

Maboe was named Man-of-the-Match for his efforts and dedicated the trophy to the club's fans.

He was reported on Goal as saying: "We worked hard as a team. Credit to the coach and the team. We really put up a fight.

"We were really willing to fight until the end. This is for the fans who kept us going throughout the entire season."

Maboe added: "I am very excited having helped the team defend the league title.

"It means a lot to us and the fans. It is a pity that they cannot be here to celebrate with us. This one is for them. La Decima [10th] league title."

- TEAMtalk media