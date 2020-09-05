Hat-trick of Absa Premiership titles for Mamelodi Sundowns after Kaizer Chiefs stumble

Mamelodi Sundowns have claimed a hat-trick of Absa Premiership titles.

This comes after a 3-0 win over Black Leopards, while title rivals Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC.

It is Sundowns' 10th title in the Absa Premiership era and 13th league success overall.

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned Absa Premiership champions in dramatic fashion on Saturday after rivals Kaizer Chiefs stumbled at the final hurdle.

Sundowns beat Black Leopards 3-0 at the Dobsonville Stadium to lift the league title after Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC.



Sundowns were dramatically denied from the penalty spot when Black Leopards goalkeeper King Ndlovu pulled off a double save to deny Ricardo Nascimento.

Masandawana were not to be denied though as attacker Lebohang Maboe struck an important opener in stoppage time just before the half-time break.

Maboe then grabbed his second of the game as he doubled Sundowns' lead in the 53rd minute.

In the alternate fixture, Zimbabwean striker Khama Billiat gave Kaizer Chiefs the lead in the 39th minute with a neat left-footed finish after some excellent hold-up play by Samir Nurkovic.

Baroka FC, however, struck back in the 59th minute from a set-piece when midfielder Manuel Kambala grabbed a vital equaliser to break Kaizer Chiefs' hearts.

That's how matters finished with Sundowns winning by a three-goal margin to clinch the title by two points.

Polokwane City were relegated to the GladAfrica Championship after finishing 16th, while Black Leopards will compete in the promotion/relegation playoff after finishing 15th.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion