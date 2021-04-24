High-flying AmaZulu keep up pressure on Sundowns with win over TS Galaxy

High-flying AmaZulu returned to the winning trail on Saturday evening as a first-half Lehlohonolo Majoro brace secured a 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at Kings Park Stadium.

The first half proved to be an action-packed affair as the two teams created a whole host of goal scoring chances.

AmaZulu made their intentions known early on, with Majoro firing narrowly wide of the left-hand post in the first minute of play before teammate Sibusiso Mabiliso saw his goalbound shot snapped up by Marlon Heugh in the centre of the TS Galaxy goal.

The Rockets hit back with a couple of chances of their own but failed to make them count as Veli Mothwa denied Pogiso Sanoka's shot from a difficult angle before Justice Figuareido shot just wide of the top corner in the 20th minute.

However, it was the hosts who drew first blood on 33 minutes, Majoro latching onto a neat pass from Luvuyo Memela before rifling a powerful effort straight down the middle and into the back of the net.

Later efforts from Mlungisi Mbunjana and Felix Badenhorst failed to find the mark as Galaxy chased an equaliser while for AmaZulu, Sphesihle Maduna and Majoro threatened to add a second goal.

And the home side got the breakthrough they were looking for in the 42nd minute, Majoro tapping in from close range after Maduna's header was saved by Heugh.

AmaZulu picked up where they left off after the break, with Maduna forcing a save from Heugh after just three minutes but it was the visitors who created the majority of chances from that point onwards.

Badenhorst and Mbunjana failed to find the mark with their respective efforts later on while teammate Macuphu saw his goal bound shot saved in the bottom-right corner by AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa on 73 minutes.

The Rockets continued to pour forward as they looked to reduce the deficit but a lack of cutting edge in front of goal let them down on more than one occasion.

Spiwe Msimango headed wide of the right-hand post in the 82nd minute while substitute Masilakhe Phohlongo was denied by Mothwa a few minutes later.

Galaxy redoubled their efforts in the final stretch and they were finally rewarded deep in injury time as Lindokuhle Mbatha converted from the penalty spot after being fouled by Butholezwe Ncube in the area.

However, it proved too little, too late as the referee drew a close to proceedings just one minute later.