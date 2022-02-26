PSL

History-making Sundowns snatch first-ever win on Egyptian soil against Pitso's Al Ahly

Thapelo Morena (Gallo Images)
Thapelo Morena (Gallo Images)

Thapelo Morena came on as a late substitution for Mamelodi Sundowns to score a superb winning goal against former coach Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in their CAF Champions League Group A encounter at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

As it happened | CAF Champions League: Al Ahly 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

The high-tempo match turned out to be an historic 1-0 result for Sundowns as it was their first-ever win against Al Ahly on Egyptian soil.

This was the 11th meeting between the clubs in the competition, with their first match dating back to 2001. 

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly v Mamelodi Sundowns - head-to-head

Final - December 2001

First-leg: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Al Ahly 

Second-leg: Al Ahly 3-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Second round - April 2007

First-leg: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Al Ahly

Second-leg: Al Ahly 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Quarter-final - April 2019

First-leg: Mamelodi Sundowns 5-0 Al Ahly

Second-leg: Al Ahly 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Quarter-final - February/March 2020

First-leg: Al Ahly 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Second-leg: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Al Ahly

Quarter-final - May 2021

First-leg: Al Ahly 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Second-leg: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Al Ahly

Group stages - February 2022

First-leg: Al Ahly 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

After what has been a long stay in the north African region for the South African powerhouse, Masandawana capped off their trip by bagging four crucial points in their quest for a second CAF star.

The Brazilians played to a goalless draw against Sudanese outfit Al-Merrikh at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo last week, but remained in Egypt for their match against Al Ahly.

The victory against the Red Devils sees Sundowns further their group with seven points after three games.

Al-Merrikh sit in second place after two matches with four points, while Mosimane's Egyptian giants remain in third place with a single point but also a game in hand.

Al-Hilal are anchored at the bottom with one point after their three matches.

Sundowns and Al Ahly will play the reverse fixture in South Africa on Friday, 11 March.

'Heartbreak for Pitso and Percy'

With Denis Onyango unavailable, Sundowns started with Zambian veteran Kennedy Mweene in goal.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly coach Mosimane faced off against his old club but opted to leave former 'Downs star Percy Tau on the bench.

Sundowns could have had a dream start to the match when Peter Shalulile picked out Teboho Mokoena in a dangerous position, but his effort was wide of the mark.

Al Ahly also showed some early enterprise, a well-worked move providing Mohamed Sherif with a chance to shoot, though Khuliso Mudau was there to make the block.

Sherif was one of the danger men for Al Ahly, although Brian Onyango and Rushine De Reuck were doing an excellent job of containing him.

A sideline distraction would not have been what the Sundowns players wanted, but that's what they got when co-coach Rulani Mokwena was shown a red card just after the half-hour mark for protesting too loudly.

Al Ahly nearly went ahead not long after when a powerful shot from Aliou Dieng almost found the top corner, while Mohamed Hany and Ali Maaloul also had chances to put the hosts in front, though it ended all square at half-time.

READ | Pitso Mosimane v The Three Musketeers: 'Sundowns have a massive opportunity!'

Mosimane brought Tau on in the second half, but Sundowns made early waves when Lyle Lakay saw his shot hit the upright, though he might have been attempting a cross.

A few minutes later, Lakay was in action again with a strike that nearly got the better of Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Minutes later, Tau thought he had scored against his former side at the other end, sweetly lobbing the ball over Mweene but he was flagged offside.

With time running out, it was Sundowns who snatched the victory, taking full advantage of a mistake from the Al Ahly defence who failed to clear their lines, allowing Morena to smash it into the back of the net.

Al Ahly twice came close to snatching a draw in injury time.

Still, Onyango came up trumps with a crucial block to deny the first chance before Mweene pulled off an unbelievable save from a dangerous header in the dying seconds to ensure Masandawana collected all three points.

