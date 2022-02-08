How far is Maluleka down the pecking order at Sundowns? Mokwena opens up on situation

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena explains in detail the reason midfielder George Maluleka has not featured much for the club.

The 33-year-old former Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) has only played two league games.

Sundowns have opened up a 17-point lead at the top of the DStv Premiership.

Industrious midfielder George Maluleka has shockingly not reached 20 appearances at Mamelodi Sundowns since arriving on a free transfer in 2020 from Kaizer Chiefs.

He left Naturena hastily during the 2019/20 campaign after refusing to renew his deal with Amakhosi.

Chiefs were in pole position to win the Premiership title but surprisingly, the Soweto giants allowed the player to leave ahead of his contract expiration.

By the time the 2020/21 season arrived, which was a delayed start due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Maluleka struggled for minutes.

Fast-forward to February 2022, the player continues to warm the bench and most times not making the matchday squad for Masandawana.

"You know, football is the funniest thing," Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena told reporters after their 2-0 victory over Chippa United, extending their DStv Premiership log lead to 17 points.

"A couple of months back we were asked why Gaston Sirino is not playing. Gaston now comes onto the pitch and now we have to answer as to why George is not playing.

"Unfortunately, the laws of football only allow us to play eleven players, and fortunately, even now, the number of substitutions has increased from three to five. So, we can only incorporate 16 players," said Mokwena, adding:

We need a big squad because we are competitive in this space, where we are fighting on different fronts. And to fight on different fronts, you need as much depth, but you need quality in the numbers and that is what we have, including George Maluleka.

The arrival of Surprise Ralani and Teboho Mokoena from Cape Town City and SuperSport United, respectively, adds to the concerns of how far down the pecking order Maluleka is?

Does he still have a place at the club?

The 33-year-old has only featured in two matches for Sundowns during the current campaign but Mokoena vows that the former Chiefs midfielder still has the qualities to break into the Sundowns team.

"I don't think we all understand the difficulty to come to training every single day even knowing that the possibilities of you being in the starting eleven are very slim," Mokwena said.

"At the end of the day we’ve got one principle and one principle alone and that is meritocracy.

"We try to put the best performing players in the starting eleven and when I say best performing players, I mean performing every single day at training, with the right sort of attitude, the right mentality, pushing and working extremely hard to improve each other. As they say iron sharpens iron.

"I have nothing but complimentary words for George and I can say the same about Kermit Erasmus, Ricardo Goss, Riyad Pieterse … I mean the list is endless. These are hardworking individuals.

"At Sundowns any starting eleven can win you games. What you have to do is to be professional."

The Brazilians shift their focus to the CAF Champions League as the group stages kick-start this weekend.

Sundowns take on Al-Hilal on Friday evening at 18:00 in a Group A encounter.