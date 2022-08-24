How Tinkler's City exploited, then beat Chiefs: 'They take a lot of risks in attack'

Kaizer Chiefs suffered their third defeat of the season on Tuesday to Cape Town City.

City boss Eric Tinkler revealed how his team exploited Chiefs' tactic of playing a back three in defence.

City and Chiefs return to action on Saturday and Sunday in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler hailed his charges' performance against Kaizer Chiefs as "fantastic" after recording their first season win on Tuesday.

Before kick-off at Cape Town Stadium, the Citizens were dead last on the DStv Premiership standings and had a winless streak of five matches, losing three and drawing two since the campaign kicked off at the start of August.

But on a night in front of a huge 20 000-plus crowd, City showed up as Tinkler predicted they would, beating Amakhosi convincingly 2-0 and handing Arthur Zwane his third defeat of the season.

Goals from Venezuelan Darwin Gonzalez and Nathan Fasika on either side of half-time steered City to three points and up four places to 12th position on the log.

Zwane started the match with a defensive back three which City exploited and only after the second goal, the Chiefs coach reverted back to four defenders, which was too late for the visiting side.

"I thought a fantastic performance from us in the first half," Tinkler told reporters during the post-match press conference.

"In my humble opinion, I think we should have come in comfortably, three or four (goals ahead). We knew that in the wide spaces, we could hurt them, and we did that extremely well, right from the offset.

"I don't think they expected us to be playing those balls more direct. We were a little bit more direct today, and I thought there the team responded extremely well, but you can rue your chances sometimes.

"There's always that fear when you keep missing chances, especially like the ones we had in the first half.

"So, coming in at half-time, 1-0, I said, what we can do now is sit back and try and absorb the pressure, we need to go and look for that second, and possibly the third, we've got to take our chances, we've got to be better in that final third.

"They are a team now that like to play in the small spaces; they're difficult to contain because of the amount of bodies they send forward. So, they take a lot of risk in attack. And I thought we exploited that very, very well.

"And even in the second half, even towards the end, we needed to exploit it a little bit better than what we did."

"But I thought the team, everybody played at the intensity we needed to play today, played with the aggression that we needed to play against them," he added.

City are back in action on Saturday (15:00) against AmaZulu at Athlone Stadium in an MTN8 quarter-final clash, while Chiefs return to the Mother City for their knockout encounter against Stellenbosch on Sunday (15:00).



