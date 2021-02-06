PSL

Hunt hopes to sign a lot of players once transfer ban ends

Gavin Hunt coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on the 30 January 2020 at Orlando Stadium, Soweto (Gallo Images)
Gavin Hunt coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on the 30 January 2020 at Orlando Stadium, Soweto (Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admits he is interested in signing many players once the club's transfer ban expires.

Amakhosi have been unable to sign players for the last two transfer windows due to a FIFA ban, and results this season have shown that it has damaged the club's ability to compete with the top teams.

Hunt is also set for a new paradigm in terms of transfers at Chiefs, as he was used to targeting out-of-contract players during his time at Bidvest Wits.

Chiefs will be able to sign players again in July this year. "It's not going to work like that. Obviously, everything will be done through the football manager in cohesion with myself and a few other people," Hunt told the media.

"We will see. As I say, everything is done with proper structures and signings – not just throwing things willy-nilly hoping it works. I've obviously got a list longer than my arm, but that's all pie in the sky. It's like saying you want this one and that one and knowing it's not possible.

"Realistically, we are looking at targets like any club, even though we have not done it for some time now. But that is how it goes – what is attainable and what's not is always a problem.

"You've got to be realistic. It's like I say with football, anybody can come to the stadium and say 'oh he's a good player'. But what about the player who is the right player, that's the most important one and that's what we need to do."

- TEAMtalk media

