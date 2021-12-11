'I felt disrespected!' - Teko Modise explains decision to snub Kaizer Chiefs

Former Bafana Bafana international Teko Modise has explained his decision to snub Kaizer Chiefs in favour of a move to Orlando Pirates in 2007.

The attacking midfielder became one of the hottest properties in the Premiership after a breakout season at SuperSport United in the 2006/07 campaign.

Under the guidance of then United head coach Pitso Mosimane, Modise drew admiring glances from two of the country's biggest clubs in Chiefs and Pirates.

And, when it came time to decide his future, Modise says he was urged to sign for Pirates by then-SuperSport coach Mosimane.

However, the incident that convinced him to join Pirates came when Amakhosi decided to send Siphiwe Mkhonza to meet and convince him to make a move to Naturena.

Modise says Chiefs' failure to send a club official to meet him was the deciding factor in the end.

"I remember when I was still trying to figure out which team to consider, coach Pitso called me saying go to Orlando Pirates," Modise said in an interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

"I told him it is a done deal between Mamelodi Sundowns and me, but he insisted that I go to Pirates, and I listened to him.

"I was waiting for Chiefs to come. I did not care how much they were going to pay me.

"I have spoken to all the teams and spoken to club officials. Do you know what Kaizer Chiefs did? They sent a player to come and talk to me, while Pirates sent an official."

Modise continued: "That is why I never joined Chiefs, because of how they handle things.

"They sent Sphiwe Mkhonza at that time because I played with him at Ria Stars to talk to me and I felt disrespected.

"No disrespect to Sphiwe, but I felt disrespected."