'I'm so honoured!' - Pitso Mosimane named IFFHS Best African Club Coach of the Year

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Pitso Mosimane (Getty Images)
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has been named the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Best African Club Coach of the Year for 2021.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss successfully guided the Red Devils to retain and win their 10th CAF Champions League in July after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the final.

The 57-year-old also rallied his side to the CAF Super Cup easing past Moroccan outfit RS Berkane to a 2-0 victory in May.

Mosimane said on Twitter: "I'm so honoured to have received this award and ranking. Thank you to @Ranking_IFFHS for the award. I’d like to thank my technical team @AlAhly, the players, the Board,  President El Khatib and all my supporters in Africa for always supporting me. Alhamdulillah."

Meanwhile, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah claimed the Men's Best Player of the Year gong, with Chelsea's Edouard Mendy winning the Best Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Mosimane's South African compatriot Victor Gomes was given the nod for the Best Referee of the Year award.

IFFHS Award Winners (CAF region)

BEST MEN'S PLAYER

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

BEST GOALKEEPER

Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Chelsea FC)

BEST CLUB COACH

Pitso Mosimane(South Africa/Al Ahly SC)

BEST NATIONAL COACH 

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

BEST PLAYMAKER

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria/Manchester City FC)

BEST REFEREE

Victor Gomes (South Africa)

BEST YOUTH PLAYER (U20)

Lassina Traore (Burkina Faso/Shakhar Donetsk)

