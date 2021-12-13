'I'm so honoured!' - Pitso Mosimane named IFFHS Best African Club Coach of the Year

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has been named the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Best African Club Coach of the Year for 2021.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss successfully guided the Red Devils to retain and win their 10th CAF Champions League in July after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the final.

The 57-year-old also rallied his side to the CAF Super Cup easing past Moroccan outfit RS Berkane to a 2-0 victory in May.

Mosimane said on Twitter: "I'm so honoured to have received this award and ranking. Thank you to @Ranking_IFFHS for the award. I’d like to thank my technical team @AlAhly, the players, the Board, President El Khatib and all my supporters in Africa for always supporting me. Alhamdulillah."

I’m so honored to have received this award and ranking. Thank you to @Ranking_IFFHS for the award. I’d like to thank my technical team @AlAhly, the players, the Board, President El Khatib and all my supporters in Africa for always supporting me. Alhamdulillah ?????????????? https://t.co/du9qCImdXT — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah claimed the Men's Best Player of the Year gong, with Chelsea's Edouard Mendy winning the Best Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Mosimane's South African compatriot Victor Gomes was given the nod for the Best Referee of the Year award.