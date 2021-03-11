'It would be sad to lose Andile Jali', says Sundowns co-coach

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi admits it would be "sad to lose" star midfielder Andile Jali.

There have been reports that the 30-year-old will seek to depart Chloorkop due to his lack of playing time.

Jali was on the scoresheet for Sundowns as the Brazilians claimed an easy 4-0 win over Polokwane City on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after the match, Mngqithi said Jali remained an important player for the club despite not being a regular starter.

"He is a very important player in the team, it would be sad to lose him because we know what he is capable of and he adds a lot of value to the team," said Mngqithi.

"We would not want to lose him. He has the right level of arrogance that you need in a player and he dominates the midfield and bosses everybody around in that space.

"That is one of his major attributes, he is not scared of anybody and he is always ready for a fight."

Mngqithi added that Jali had been unfortunate not to start regularly for the club due to his lack of fitness and niggling injuries.

"He has been unlucky because at Sundowns if you have played well [then you'll get a chance] but unfortunately, [if] you are then out for medical reasons or injury, you always find yourself out for longer... because Lebohang Maboe has been doing well, Sphelele Mkhulise has been doing well... but we gave Andile an opportunity this time around and we knew what we can get and he has a lot to give," Mngqithi added.

Sundowns are back in action on Saturday afternoon against Stellenbosch in a DStv Premiership encounter.

Kick-off is at 13:00.