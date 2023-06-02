It's the Pits at Al-Ahli: Future uncertain as Mosimane confirms club's failure to pay salaries

Al-Ahli's Pitso Mosimane and his staff have gone unpaid for four months, according to the South African coach.

The delayed salaries, including bonuses, come despite the team's successful promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

Mosimane revealed the issue in an interview and expressed uncertainty about his future with the club.

Renowned South African coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed that he and his staff, including players, have not been paid their salaries by Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli for four months.

A report which surfaced on TimesLIVE on Thursday alleged that Al-Ahli had failed to pay Mosimane and his technical team their salaries, prompting the coach to make the matter public knowledge.

In a wide-ranging interview with Al Arabiya, an international news television channel based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Mosimane confirmed the rumours to be true.

"My salaries were delayed for a period ranging between two and two months. I did not get my salary for the last four months," he told Saudi Arabian TV show In the Goal on Al Aarabiya.

"The last salary I received, as well as the players, was last January. And imagine this beautiful story that qualification takes place despite the players not receiving bonuses and salaries."

Mosimane and his South African colleagues, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids, joined the club on a two-year deal in late September.

When Mosimane arrived, Al-Ahli were struggling in the Saudi first division, having only collected eight points from seven matches.

However, under his guidance, the team made an impressive turnaround, winning the Saudi First Division League (Yelo League) with 72 points, thereby avoiding consecutive relegation.

Mosimane did not reveal whether his representatives, MT Sports Marketing and Management, would approach FIFA if the issue remained unresolved in the coming weeks.

These developments follow the club hinting that Mosimane may not continue as coach, despite his success in restoring Al-Ahli to the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League).

In response, Mosimane publicly stated this week that his contract included a clause guaranteeing an additional year if Al-Ahli achieved promotion, which they have.

"My contract with my family in Jeddah continues for another year because there is a clause in the contract that indicates the extension for an additional season upon promotion to the Saudi Roshn League," the 58-year-old said.

However, Mosimane added: "Today I am a coach for Al-Ahli, but no one knows what will happen tomorrow."

Speculation about Mosimane's potential departure from the club was fuelled when Al-Ahli president Walid Moaz stated in a press release that the South African's future would be determined after the team's final match, a goalless draw against Al Hazm on Monday.

"I tried to speak with the club’s president. Unfortunately he was unable to talk to me," Mosimane said.

"I spoke with Tayseer Al-Jassem, who is the vice-president, a legend in Al-Ahli. He told me that he does not know the future of the team [and] what it will be like.

"He does not know whether he will continue or not, so if my manager does not know if he will continue, how do I know?"

Additionally, the entire Al-Ahli team did not celebrate when presented with the Yelo League trophy after the match against Hazm.

Mosimane said the players considered their relegation from the Saudi Pro League at the end of the 2021/22 season as a disgrace, and that celebrating the second-tier title would be inappropriate.

"The team manager informed us in the meeting that we will not celebrate because Al-Ahly only celebrates major championships, and this is something I have to respect," Mosimane said.



