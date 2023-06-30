Itumeleng Khune signs one-year deal for swansong season at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed Itumeleng Khune has signed a one-year deal to remain at the club.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper will begin to focus on his coaching career in what will be his final season in the senior team.

The 2023/24 campaign will be Khune's 20th year in the Premier Soccer League.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that their longest-serving player and club captain, Itumeleng Khune, has signed a new one-year contract.

This agreement will allow Khune, 36, to continue playing for Amakhosi for one final season, extending his illustrious professional career to an impressive 20 years.

He will now don the famous gold and black as a member of the Chiefs' first team for a remarkable 20th season, setting a new record for the club.

Khune initially joined the Chiefs' development structures as a striker, but he soon switched to the position of goalkeeper and honed his skills for five years before shifting into the senior team in 2005 as the club's third-choice shot stopper.

"Spiderkid", as he is affectionately known, made his senior debut for Chiefs in August 2007 at the tender age of 20 during a match against Jomo Cosmos.

"While Khune will be involved in training and preparations for matches as a player, he will also use this year to broaden his technical acumen, as he transitions into a new coaching and ambassadorial role working with the marketing division at the club," Amakhosi revealed in a statement on Friday.

"The Ventersdorp-born goalkeeper holds the record for featuring in the most number of successive seasons as a Kaizer Chiefs player in the PSL era (16) since his introduction in 2007 and will boost his coaching aspirations working under the returning Rainer Dinkelacker, as well as coaches Aubrey Mathibe and Rory Minnaar in the goalkeeping department."

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. expressed his admiration for Khune's incredible tenure at the club.

"It is remarkable that Itu, at the age of 36, has been with Chiefs for over 20 years," Motaung said.

"It speaks to his love for the game, dedication, hard work and commitment because very few achieve this feat.

"We hope that he gives it his all in this final season and shares his valuable experience with the younger players in the team."

Khune has notched 423 appearances for Amakhosi across 19 seasons.

As the anticipation builds for Chiefs' upcoming campaign, where Arthur Zwane has been demoted to assistant coach with former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki promoted to the head coach role, fans eagerly await the final chapter of Khune's extraordinary journey with the club.

Chiefs have also confirmed the addition of striker Ranga Chivaviro from relegated DStv Premiership club Marumo Gallants.