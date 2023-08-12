Jali sees red for reckless challenge as Sundowns brush aside Swallows to book MTN8 semi-final

Swallows midfielder Andile Jali received a red card six minutes into an MTN8 quarter-final against Sundowns, his former team.

Despite being down a player, Swallows performed well with a tactical switch by coach Steve Komphela.

Sundowns managed a 1-0 victory, securing a win for Rhulani Mokwena against his former colleague Komphela and advancing to the MTN8 semi-finals.

Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali's first time back at Chloorkop after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of June took a bitter turn six minutes into an MTN8 quarter-final encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Dube Birds' captain was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on his former teammate Teboho Mokoena, with the studs of his boots clenching the ankle, as referee Muvhali Cedric had a clear view of the tackle.

A horror return for Andile Jali ??The Swallows captain is sent off in the first ten minutes and is booed off by the crowd.?? Stream #MTN8 live: https://t.co/TesYUfoDS5 pic.twitter.com/5EE9YDxGCJ — SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) August 12, 2023

Despite going a player down, Swallows put on a brave performance, with their head coach Steve Komphela switching their formation from 4-3-3 to a 4-4-1, which greatly aided the team throughout the fixture.

Komphela spent three trophy-laden years in the Brazilians' coaching setup. Despite having one year left on his contract, he accepted Swallows' approach, which was tabled in late June.

On the other hand, Jali endured troubled final six months at Masandawana, arriving under the influence of alcohol for training and being sidelined by the club until his contract expired.

The 56-year-old Komphela lured Jali to Dobsonville and entrusted the 33-year-old midfield veteran with the armband. His experience since the 2023/24 season kicked off has been a valuable asset to the Sowetan giants' team.

However, their return to Chloorkop, a mere 43 days after leaving the Brazilians, couldn't have gone worse for Komphela, especially Jali.

The Brazilians should have capitalized on the situation and scored numerous goals once Jali took his walk of shame towards the dressing room for an early shower.

Nevertheless, the know-how and tactical intellect of Komphela, who spent many days understanding the ins and outs of the Brazilians, tightened the screws and allowed his team to increase the pressure against Sundowns.

Khuliso Mudau, who was later substituted for Bathusi Aubaas, joined his former teammate Jali six minutes later due to a hamstring injury, likely sidelining the Bafana Bafana defender for weeks.

Rhulani Mokwena's charges pressed on, but Swallows appeared impenetrable, with their last line of defense, Daniel Akpeyi, maintaining a clean scoreline with saves against 19-year-old Thapelo Maseko, Neo Maema, and Themba Zwane.

When frustration eventually set in, Aubaas launched a nearly 35-yard long-range strike that whizzed past Akpeyi's goalpost.

Three minutes into the second half, Sundowns caught Swallows off guard, ensuring the counterattacking move had a clinical end product.

Lindokuhle Mtshali had an almost perfect first half, holding up the ball well and finding a teammate when under pressure.

This time, he got entangled in a sea of yellow jerseys.

In midfield, Marcelo Allende applied pressure, and Mtshali turned and found Zwane lurking. Sundowns dispatched the ball, triggering a lethal counter.

Lucas Ribeiro surged forward with the ball at his feet and delivered a precise through-ball into Zwane's path. The veteran forward slotted the ball into the corner, beyond Akpeyi's reach.

The Dube Birds' attempts to crawl back into the match equally failed, as Sundowns couldn't find a cushioning second goal.

However, Mokwena beamed with relief as the final whistle sounded, securing a win against his former colleague Komphela while earning an MTN8 semi-final ticket.



