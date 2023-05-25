Jali waves goodbye to Sundowns as agent confirms exit: 'He will leave on amicable basis'

Andile Jali will end his relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns this week, his agent Mike Makaab reveals.

The midfielder has not played since February after he arrived under the influence of alcohol to training.

Jali has been training on his own as he seeks a new club.

Veteran midfielder Andile Jali will see his five-year journey with Mamelodi Sundowns come to an end and leave "amicably", his agent Mike Makaab confirmed.

“We are in the process of finalising a mutual termination, which will be done during the course of this week. He will leave on a positive and amicable basis,” Makaab of Prosport International told SABC Sport.

Jali alongside co-accuser Sipho Mbule were identified to have transgressed club policy by arriving at training at Chloorkop under the influence of alcohol.

The pair forced the Sundowns management to sideline the players, with Jali not featuring for the Brazilians since the Nedbank Cup round of 32 against Richards Bay FC.

The 33-year-old Jali will now leave the club where he has won multiple titles, including five DStv Premiership crowns.

“An official statement will come from the club, but when a “new coach” comes into the building … he has his own thoughts and ideas, and we have to respect that and so does AJ,” Mikaab added.

“I know that Sundowns are very appreciative of the value that Andile has brought to the club and he is too of the way he was welcomed.

“He wore the captain’s armband, which is one of the great achievements. There’s absolutely nothing else other than purely technical reasons.”

The former Orlando Pirates and KV Oostende midfielder will enter free agency and seek a new club.

“We are trying to finalise the issue with Sundowns out of respect for both parties. He wants to play. He believes he’s got two more years at least.

“Then we have to get him ready for pre-season. He’s got a personal trainer at the moment and he is very motivated for the next chapter.