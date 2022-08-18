JUST IN | Kaizer Chiefs beef up striking options with 1.94m-tall Burundian forward

PSL

Kaizer Chiefs beef up striking options with 1.94m-tall Burundian forward

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on a two-year deal with a further one-year option on Thursday.

The 1.94m-tall forward, 24, hails from Burundi and is the eighth player recruited by Amakhosi in the current transfer window that closes on 31 August.

He joins Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Zitha Kwinika, George Matlou, Dillon Solomons, Ashley du Preez, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe as new faces under the stewardship of head coach Arthur Zwane.

"Bimenyimana was born in Bujumbura in 1997. His exceptional football talent has seen him play in a variety of countries," the club revealed in a statement.

"The tall forward began his club football at Vital'O in Burundi back in 2016 before moving on to Rayong Sport in Rwanda.

"He also played Club football in countries such as Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Kazakhstan. His last Club was FC Kaysar Kyzylorda, who compete in the Kazakhstan topflight.

"He is the second Burundian to play for Chiefs after Valery Nahayo, who was with Amakhosi between 2008 and 2011."

Bimenyimana has quietly trained with Amakhosi for three weeks during pre-season before returning to Burundi.

Having been unveiled at the club's headquarters, Naturena, the striker will only be available as soon as all his necessary papers are completed.


