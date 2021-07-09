Kaizer Chiefs confirm SIX new signings as long-awaited transfer ban ends

Kaizer Chiefs on Friday confirmed a total of six new signings as a signal of intent as the Soweto giants look to make up for lost time after having been imposed with a two-window transfer ban.

Chiefs confirmed the signings of former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathushedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

While on-loan 23-year-old defender Given Thibedi has also been recalled from his season-long spell at Swallows FC.

The club released a statement to its more than 2 million followers on Twitter confirming the new player arrivals.

Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the signing of Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota. Given Thibedi has been recalled.#WelcomeToChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/YwQKFuRLtj — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 9, 2021

"With Amakhosi having last signed players from other teams back in January 2019, the technical department has wasted no time in recruiting at least seven new players to don the famous Gold & Black colours of the Phefeni Glamour Boys in the upcoming season.

Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager, Bobby Motaung and the technical team welcomed the new recruits to Naturena. Motaung also thanked supporters for their patience, understating and unwavering support during the past season when we could not sign any players. During that time, we saw the emergence of several youngsters from our youth structures who gained valuable DStv Premiership experience that will add to the competition for places in the Amakhosi line-up in the new season.

Thibedi, now 23, will vie with former youth teammates Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom for spots in the Amakhosi midfield. He will wear jersey #13. His contract will run until June 2023.

Peterson (26) is a goalkeeper who last played for now-sold Wits University FC over a season ago. He spent the last campaign training with Amakhosi and familiarising himself with set-up in Naturena. The Capetonian will wear jersey #16 and has signed a three-year contract.

Along with Peterson and Nange, 31-year-old defender Sifiso Hlanti played for Wits two seasons ago. He joined Swallows FC, where he spent one season. The 24-cap Bafana Bafana left-back now joins Amakhosi with substantial PSL experience. He has played for a number of teams and earning a league championship title with Wits. Hlanti has been handed jersey #23 and will be with Amakhosi until June 2023.

Another left-back comes in the form of Mabiliso (22), who joins Chiefs from AmaZulu FC. The Rustenburg-born player will wear jersey #26. The youngster has been selected in the 20-man squad that will participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Nange (29) hails from Thohoyandou and spent the last season with Stellenbosch FC in the Western Cape. He had a stellar season that saw him score a number of crucial goals to win key matches with Stellies. The box-to-box midfielder has signed a two-year contract and will carry #24 on his back at Amakhosi.

Chiefs have also signed PSL Defender-of-the-season nominee Njabulo Ngcobo (27) on a three-year deal from fellow Soweto giants, Swallows FC. The Mthwalume-born player (South of KwaZulu Natal) will wear jersey #27.

Ngcobo will be accompanied by another of Swallows’ exciting players from last season, Seshego-born Kgaogelo Sekgota (24). The winger nicknamed Kigi had an outstanding season with the Dube Birds and will join Chiefs for three years until June 2024 He has been handed jersey #14.

Currently, Peterson, Hlanti, Nange and Thibedi have started training with the team. The rest of the players will join the team as soon as they finish their national team duties after the CAF Champions League final."

"We would like to welcome all the new players to Kaizer Chiefs," says manager Bobby Motaung. "We certainly hope our supporters will be happy with our new recruits because some called for us to sign them. We trust that they will have a good time and help bring happiness to millions of our fans by helping the team perform well and win trophies.

"We have been following the players closely and saw them do well in the last season. We hope they bring that good form and discipline with when they come to us. All the eight new recruits will add further quality and experience to the squad we’ve assembled."

Head of Technical and Youth Development Molefi Ntseki concluded by saying: "We are happy that we have been able to reinforce our goalkeeping department, defence and midfield. We still need to work on adding firepower upfront to ensure that we have enough personnel in all departments."

The club will make further announcements on players once negotiations have been finalised after the CAF Champions League final.