JUST IN | Orlando Pirates announce high-profile signing of Bafana Bafana captain

Absa Premiership side Orlando Pirates on Monday announced the double capture of Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Namibian attacker Deon Hotto, both from Bidvest Wits.

"Tyson", as Hlatshwayo is affectionately known, led the Clever Boys to the Absa Premiership title in 2017 and now joins the Buccaneers who he has admitted was as his favourite boyhood club.



"We are pleased to welcome Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto to the club," chairperson Irvin Khoza said. "These are two players who have a proven pedigree both at club and international level and we are confident that they will complement the team that we have assembled.

"I must thank all those who were involved in the negotiations," Khoza added.

The 30-year old defender comes with a wealth of experience having made over 300 appearances and will possibly be aiming to form a formidable back-line partnership with close friend Happy Jele.

For the 29-year old Hotto, it has been a meteoric rise from catching the eye at Bloemfontein Celtic to developing into one of the most devastating attacking players in the PSL at Wits.

The duo will bring a wealth of experience and star quality to the Buccaneers with both also adding international experience to an ever-improving Pirates squad.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion