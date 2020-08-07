JUST IN | PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms start date for 2020/21 season and transfer window

PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms dates for the 2020/21 season and transfer window



Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza has confirmed the start date of the new 2020/21 season.

In a virtual press conference held in Johannesburg, Khoza also revealed when the transfer window will open.

Khoza, affectionately known as Iron Duke in the football fraternity, says the new campaign will kick off on Tuesday, 9 October.

Meanwhile, teams will also be allowed to search for fresh talent in the transfer window from Thursday, 2 September until Saturday, 17 October when it closes.

"The registration window for the PSL, as agreed by the executive committee, it will be 2nd of September to the 17th of October; that is the first window," Khoza said.

"The second window will be the 1st of February 2021 to the 1st of March 2021.

"The start of the season is presumed to be the 9th of October; the commencement of the new PSL season."

The current 2019/20 campaign kicks off on Saturday in the Biologically Safe Enviroment (BSE) situated in Gauteng following a lengthy four month pause due to the coronavirus.

The Nedbank Cup will commence proceedings with the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship getting a mid-week start on Tuesday, 11 August.

Khoza could not delve into whether or not the new campaign will start in the BSE.

More to follow ...