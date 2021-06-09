PSL

7m ago

add bookmark

CONFIRMED | Stuart Baxter returns to Kaizer Chiefs for second stint as head coach

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stuart Baxter (Supplied by Kaizer Chiefs Twitter account)
Stuart Baxter (Supplied by Kaizer Chiefs Twitter account)

Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Stuart Baxter as head coach of the Soweto giants on a two-year contract.

The 67-year-old returns to Naturena for a second stint as he previously held the same position between 2012 and 2015.

During his first spell at the club, the former Bafana Bafana mentor picked up four major titles, which was the last time Amakhosi celebrated silverware.

The Scot will replace Gavin Hunt, who the club sacked late last month following a dismal domestic campaign.

"I am feeling very comfortable with the decision to come back here," Baxter told the Amakhosi media department. 

After leaving Chiefs in 2015, Baxter went on to coach a local team, Bafana Bafana and other teams outside the country.

At the national team, he worked with Molefi Ntseki, who was recently appointed as Amakhosi's head of technical and youth development. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bafana bafanakaizer chiefsdstv premiershippslstuart baxtermolefi ntsekisoccer
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo