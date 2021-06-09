CONFIRMED | Stuart Baxter returns to Kaizer Chiefs for second stint as head coach

Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Stuart Baxter as head coach of the Soweto giants on a two-year contract.

The 67-year-old returns to Naturena for a second stint as he previously held the same position between 2012 and 2015.

During his first spell at the club, the former Bafana Bafana mentor picked up four major titles, which was the last time Amakhosi celebrated silverware.

The Scot will replace Gavin Hunt, who the club sacked late last month following a dismal domestic campaign.

"I am feeling very comfortable with the decision to come back here," Baxter told the Amakhosi media department.

After leaving Chiefs in 2015, Baxter went on to coach a local team, Bafana Bafana and other teams outside the country.

At the national team, he worked with Molefi Ntseki, who was recently appointed as Amakhosi's head of technical and youth development.