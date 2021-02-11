JUST IN | Visa complication forces CAF to postpone Wydad Casablanca v Kaizer Chiefs clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday announced that the CAF Champions League encounter between Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs is postponed.

Amakhosi were scheduled to face Wydad in a Group C fixture in Casablanca on Saturday (13 February).

Sport24 reported the delay on Wednesday morning where several members of the Chiefs contingent had not been issued with visas to enter the North African country.

Chiefs confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the squad would only leave for Morocco on Thursday, pending the visa issue having been cleared up.

However, in a statement released by the South African Football Association (SAFA) on Thursday, SAFA revealed that the African football body has decided to postpone the match.

"The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have confirmed that the CAF Champions League match between Wydad Athletic Club from Casablanca in Morocco versus Kaizer Chiefs, will not be played as scheduled on Saturday, 13 February 2021," the statement read.

"In a one-liner correspondence sent to SAFA last night, CAF through its Competition Division manager, Ahmed Salem said CAF will communicate the updated decision in due time."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff