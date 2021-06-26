Kaizer Chiefs advance to first-ever CAF Champions League final

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs secured a passage to the CAF Champions League final as they claimed a goalless draw at FNB Stadium against Wydad AC in the semi-final second-leg on Saturday.

It is Amakhosi's first final appearance in the club's 51-year history.

AS IT HAPPENED | Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Wydad AC

Samir Nurkovic's first-leg goal was enough to ensure Chiefs give their fans something to smile about following a poor 2020/21 domestic campaign with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Much was riding on this match for both sides with Wydad testing Amakhosi's defence in the opening 25 minutes.

However, Chiefs were sharp and focused as the pressure mounted and the game intensified at Soccer City.

The visitors had an excellent chance when Aymane El Hassouni unleashed a deft strike as he beat his marker to the ball on the edge of the box, but goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi came to Chiefs' rescue.

The Nigerian international was a shock inclusion, given Bruce Bvuma's display in the first-leg last weekend.

But it was merited as he put in a valiant display between the posts.

He was once again at the right place at the perfect moment when he palmed to safety a snapshot from Achraf Dary on the edge of the box.

Chiefs attempted to strike back on the counterattack, but Wydad responded with equal measure.

On the cusp of half-time, Eric Mathoho came close, but Wydad's goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti made a textbook save.

The restart came with the same intense energy as Wydad continued to press the home side. However, Amakhosi remained compact and patient with their tactics chosen on the night.

Even when the defence was flawed in some moments from the home side, Wydad could not capitalise.

Muaid Ellafi gave Chiefs a scare as he latched onto a cross and, with time and space, directed his header over the crossbar.

Then Chiefs responded with their own attack.

Nurkovic latched onto a cross and headed the ball towards the goal, but Tagnaouti kept the away side in the game with a brilliant save.

Wydad went to their bench and sacrificed Aymane El Hassouni for Ayoub Skouma to spark something on the pitch.

Soon after, Ayoub El Kaabi called for a penalty as he felt that he was impeded in his attempt at scoring.

The replay showed as he headed the effort for goal, a black and yellow jersey nudged him from behind, but the referee signalled for a goal-kick instead.

Despite their attacking efforts and boasting a large percentage of ball possession, Wydad failed to crack Chiefs' defence as the clock hit 95-minutes and the whistle sounded.

The Amakhosi bench charged to the field with delight as the Soweto giants advanced to their first-ever CAF Champions League final.

Chiefs will know by midnight who their opponents in the final will be.

Amakhosi will either take on Al Ahly, coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane, or ES Tunis.

The CAF Champions League final will be staged at the Mohamed V Stadium in Morocco on Saturday, 17 July.