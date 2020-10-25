PSL

Kaizer Chiefs are 'miles away' from getting it right, reckons unhappy coach Gavin Hunt

Tashreeq Vardien
Gavin Hunt (Getty Images)
  • Kaizer Chiefs suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat in their opening Dstv Premiership clash against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.
  • Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt revealed that did not want to say much to the media but was visibly upset with his team's performance.
  • The Glamour Boys are back in action on Tuesday against Chippa United.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt admitted that had a lot to say about his team's performance against Mamelodi Sundowns but did not want to vent to the media.

The Brazilians eased to a 3-0 victory at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the opening Dstv Premiership clash of the season.

Newly signed strikers Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus scored their first goals for Masandawana as recently crowned 2019/20 Footballer of the Season Themba Zwane sealed the victory from the penalty spot.

Speaking to the media during the post-match press conference, Hunt was not impressed with the 90 minutes displayed by his charges.

“There is a lot I want to say but it’s not right to say it in the media,” said Hunt.

“I am not happy at all, just like I was not happy last week (Amakhosi beat Maritzburg 2-1 in an MTN8 quarter final) but at least then the result was there, and I was happy with that.

“I know what we need to work on and what we need to do to get there (to the performance he wants).”

He added: “We are miles away (from getting the mentality right). You can play badly but the aspect of mentality is important.”

The Glamour Boys are back in action on Tuesday against Chippa United as the Premiership resumes.

Kick-off is at 19:30.

