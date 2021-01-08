Kaizer Chiefs avoid Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly and Sundowns in CAF Champions League draw

Kaizer Chiefs won't have to face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly or local rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the group stages of the CAF Champions League after the draw was announced on Friday.

Mosimane's team, the current champions, were drawn in Group A along with V Club (Democratic Republic of Congo), Simba (Tanzania) and Al Merrikh (Sudan).

Chiefs are in Group C along with Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Horoya (Guinea) and Petrol Luanda (Angola) while Sundowns will contest Group B against TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo), Al Hilal (Sudan) and CR Belouizdad (Algeria).

The competition will start in February.

It is the first time that Chiefs will contest the group stages of the CAF Champions League while Sundowns, who won the title in 2016, are making their six successive appearance.

CAF Champions League groups draw:

Group A: Al Ahly (EGY, holders), V Club (COD), Simba (TAN), Al Merrikh (SUD)

Group B: TP Mazembe (COD), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Al Hilal (SUD), CR Belouizdad (ALG)

Group C: Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Horoya (GUI), Petro Luanda (ANG), Kaizer Chiefs (RSA)

Group D: Esperance (TUN), Zamalek (EGY), Mouloudia Alger (ALG), Teungueth (SEN)

Matchdays: Feb 12-13, Feb 23, March 5-6, March 16, April 2-3, April 9-10

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals