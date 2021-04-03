Kaizer Chiefs bench Khune for crucial Champions League clash

Itumeleng Khune will start on the bench for Kaizer Chiefs in their crucial CAF Champions League clash against Wydad at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

As has been the case in recent weeks, coach Gavin Hunt has backed Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi in between the posts.

This is the penultimate round of Champions League round robin matches and with Chiefs currently third in Group C with only the top two sides per group qualifying for the knockouts, a win against the Moroccan outfit is much-needed.

Chiefs and Guinean club Horoya both have 5 points after 4 matches in the pool, but Horoya will be expected to pick up maximum points against Petro de Luanda from Angola this weekend.

The match gets underway at 18:00 and Sport24 will be bringing you the result as soon as it has been completed.

Elsewhere, there are starts for both Bernard Parker and Samir Nurkovic.