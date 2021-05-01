Kaizer Chiefs blow early lead to draw with Bloem Celtic

Bloemfontein Celtic came from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in an exciting DStv Premiership clash at the Petrus Molemela stadium on Saturday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Bloemfontein Celtic 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Happy Mashiane and Eric Mathoho had given Amakhosi a two-goal advantage but Neo Maema and Sepana Letsoalo, from the penalty spot, made sure Celtic took a point.

The result does little to help either team as they now face an uphill battle to end the season in the top-eight of the table.

The game started at a frenetic pace and Chiefs took the lead in the third minute when Mashiane curled in a left-footed free-kick that took a slight deflection before beating goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane.

Amakhosi doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Mathoho rose highest in the box to head in Lebogang Manyama's pin-point cross.

Celtic pulled one goal back in the 22nd minute when Maema drove through the middle and played a neat one-two with Ndumiso Mabena and slotted past Daniel Akpeyi.

The home team did have an opportunity to draw level just before the halftime break but Letsoalo saw his effort tipped over the cross-bar by Akpeyi.

Mabokgwane came to his team's rescue just after the interval, diving smartly to save from midfielder Kearyn Baccus.

Celic were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute when Siyabonga Ngezana clumsily brought down Tebogo Potsane leaving the referee no option but to point to the spot.

Letsoalo stepped up and converted the spot-kick as Celtic deserved to level proceedings at that stage.

Both teams serched for the winner late on, Akpeyi called into action to save from Sifiso Ngobeni while Chiefs could not advantage of a few half chances.

The draw leaves Amakhosi (29) stranded outside the top eight, in ninth place three points behind TS Galaxy (32) who occupy eighth spot.

