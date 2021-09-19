Kaizer Chiefs boss Baxter after shocking Royal AM loss: 'It taints everything'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said his team has been prone to poor moments that have been costly for them.

Chiefs were on the receiving end of an embarrassing 4-1 loss at the hands of DStv newcomers Royal AM at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Baxter said Brandon Petersen and Njabulo Ngcobo acquitted themselves well despite the defeat.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said a series of recent poor decisions added to their indifferent showing in their disastrous 4-1 loss to Royal AM at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

While Chiefs were the better side for most parts of the game, they didn't convert their opportunities and over the course of the game, they were punished.

The defeat was Kaizer Chiefs' second consecutive loss after losing 2-0 to defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns on 12 September.

Baxter said both games were characterised by decent performances that were sullied by soft moments at crucial stages.

"At the moment, we are making poor decisions. We played well, but have poor moments in a game where the complete performance is destroyed," Baxter said.

"If we'd played properly in the full 90 minutes, we would be having that argument."

The loss was the first time Chiefs conceded four goals in a league game since 2005 and the magnitude of the defeat wasn't lost on Baxter.

Royal AM's introduction into the DStv Premiership through the acquisition of Bloemfontein Celtic was a messy one.

However, in their past two wins over Chippa United and Chiefs, they were looking more assured.

"This game makes everything look dark because we're not happy with anything and that includes the performance," Baxter said.

"It has tainted everything that we have been doing."

Baxter introduced goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and defender Njabulo Ngcobo. The duo didn't have a bad game, but Baxter said they need more time in the saddle.

"We hung him (Petersen) out to dry a little bit whenever he was brought into the game," Baxter said.

"His distribution and his calmness was quite good, but whenever he had to make a save, it was a last-ditch one so it wasn't easy for him.

"With Njabulo, I've been saying he needs to get used to his teammates and how we play. He has to accommodate our build-up play with his own qualities.

"He's going to make mistakes and he's going to give us some strengths, but screaming that he must be pushed in isn't going to help anyone. I thought this was the right game to push him in."