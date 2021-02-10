PSL

Drama at Kaizer Chiefs as CAF fixture hit by visa delay due to Covid-19 restrictions

Kaizer Chiefs players walking in during the MTN8, Semi Final 2nd Leg between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on November 08, 2020 at the FNB Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Gavin Barker

Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday reported that their departure for Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca in a CAF Champions League Group C fixture has been hit by a disruption after a delay in issuing several work visas.

Chiefs confirmed that with under 12 hours before the squad is due to depart for Morocco, several mebers have not been issued with visas to enter the North African country.

Amakhosi confirmed that they had made all the necessary arrangements including submitting visa applications well in advance after the fixtures were announced after the CAF Champions League draw.

"After the draw and the fixture announcement, Kaizer Chiefs made all the necessary arrangements to travel including booking flights, securing accommodation, submission of visa applications and everything that is required for the trip" a statement said.

"Following the submission of the application for visas, the club has been in constant communication with CAF, the Moroccan Embassy in SA, South African Embassy in Morocco, SAFA, Wydad Casablanca, the Moroccan football association and the Department of International Relations and Corporation (DIRCO) to ensure that the application for visas is processed and approved.

"Wydad did confirm that they are awaiting confirmation from their Ministry of Health to grant Kaizer Chiefs special permission to enter the country because South Africa is on the list of countries that have been banned from entering Morocco due of the high numbers of the Covid-19 infections.

"No response has been received by Wydad or Kaizer Chiefs to this effect.

"Kaizer Chiefs will once again send a delegation to the Moroccan Embassy this morning in an effort to seek clarity and request for the issuing of visas so the team can catch their flight and honour the fixture against Wydad in Casablanca on Saturday."

Chiefs face Wydad Casablanca in the opening CAF Champions League clash on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 21:00.

