Kaizer Chiefs clinch Top 8 spot with win over TS Galaxy, Chippa to contest relegation playoffs

Kaizer Chiefs finished what has been a disastrous season on a high by salvaging a Top 8 spot with a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy, as Chippa United finished in the relegation playoff position on the 2020/21 PSL campaign's final day.

Talisman Samir Nurkovic proved the match-winner as he scored the crucial goal for Chiefs in the 25th minute with his third strike of the campaign.

The win sees the Soweto giants leapfrog their opponents into the eighth position after clinching an important victory in what was a straight shootout for the final Top 8 spot.

Meanwhile, champions Mamelodi Sundowns crowned their fourth consecutive PSL title after a 3-0 win over CT City. Masandawana also set a new PSL record for the fewest defeats in a single campaign, with just one loss during the season.

AmaZulu join Downs for the first time ever as one of the two South African representatives in next season's CAF Champions League.

In the relegation battle, Chippa United failed to secure their top-flight safety after a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United. Matsatsantsa struck late in stoppage time as the Chilli Boys failed to retain their top-flight status finishing in the dreaded 15th position with other results not going their way.

Fellow relegation candidates Stellenbosch FC and Maritzburg United both secured a point each against Golden Arrows and AmaZulu - which ended any hopes that Chippa had of clinching safety to further compounded their position as relegation finishers.

2020/2021 PSL Matchday 30 results:

TS Galaxy 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United 1-1 SuperSport United

Golden Arrows 0-0 Stellenbosch FC

Maritzburg United 0-0 AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 CT City

Orlando Pirates 0-0 TTM

Swallows FC 1-1 Baroka FC

Black Leopards 1-1 Bloem Celtic