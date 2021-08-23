PSL

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter: Money won't solve our problems

Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said that by working out their failings on the training ground, they would produce better performances than the 0-0 draw with TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Despite having signed the likes of Keagan Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander the AmaKhosi could not get their DStv Premiership season off to a winning start.

In an interview with SuperSport TV after the game, Baxter said that by throwing more money into acquiring more players was not the solution to their problems.

"Going into the first game you know very little because you've got very little to go on," Baxter told SuperSport TV.

"They've got new players, and you don't know if the coach is going to change. In principle, they played the way we thought they would play. We just weren't good enough. Our quality was too poor, especially on the break.

"To get longer attacks and pick our way through a man-to-man inspired type of defence, when we did I thought we looked okay, but we didn't do it enough and the decision-making on the pitch wasn't good enough tonight.

"Samir was frustrated because good players usually are when they're not performing well. So Samir was trying very hard, but he wasn't producing what he can produce. So Keagan's fitness allows him to play half an hour, forty minutes, a half. So we looked for the mobility and when he first came on I got what I wanted but because the decision making drifted in and out we didn't get it enough.

"It's a frustrating evening. A point away from home, you're on the board. We get more information and hopefully the players like Keagan get those extra minutes and we can make tweaks to the way we play. And hopefully, we will take three points in our next game.

"I think the build-up play has got to be there before you get strikes on goal. I think there was one strike from us, one strike from them and everything else was a war of attrition. Some quality or a set play was going to win the game but neither side produced that so maybe 0-0 was the best we could hope for.

"Cheque books don't usually solve anything. I think if you draw a game 0-0 away from home and then your only solution is the cheque book then that's a big question mark against the coach. We'll do some good work on the training ground, we'll try and inspire them. Our first line of attack will be to do the work on the training ground," he added.

On Wednesday, Chiefs will be up against Baroka FC at the FNB Stadium in their next league clash.
