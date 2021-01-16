Kaizer Chiefs continue revival against fast-finishing Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs registered just their third victory of the DStv Premiership season with a 2-1 win over Cape Town City at the Cape Town stadium on Saturday.



Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane struck in the first half for Amakhosi while Fagrie Lakay scored a consolation for the hosts.



Following on from their victory over Amazulu on Wednesday, the Soweto giants made the perfect start against the Citizens as Ngcobo found the back of the net after just seven minutes.



The goal was as much to do with the home team's poor defending as they had plenty of opportunites to clear the danger before Ngcobo pounced on the loose ball.



Chiefs doubled their advantage in the 19th minute when Mashiane found the back of the net following neat inter-play that went from defence into attack.



The visitors won the ball deep inside their own half and countered quickly with Samir Nurkovic relased down the right-hand side.



The forward played a perfectly timed square ball to Mashiane, who showed good composure to go around City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh and score into an empty net.



The home team needed a response and they almost got it but a Thamsanqa Mkhize header went just wide from a free-kick.



With the clock winding down to halftime Surprise Ralani had good effort well served by Chiefs' shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi.



The Citizens certainly sparked early after the break with Akepyi producing a brilliant save to deny Fagrie Lakay what looked a certain goal.



The hosts were controlling possession and playing at a fast tempo but they could not break down a stubborn Amakhosi defence.



Mduduzi Mdantsane probably summed up City's afternoon when he hit the post from close-range with Akepyi this time well beaten.



Lakay, though, made City's dominance count in the 83rd minute when he found the back of the net to set up a grandstand finale.



The home team pushed for the equaliser and the closest they came was in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Craig Martin struck a volley agonisingly just inches wide of goal.