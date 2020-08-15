Absa Premiership

1h ago

add bookmark

Kaizer Chiefs extend Absa Premiership lead with stunning comeback win over Polokwane City

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Samir Nurkovic
Samir Nurkovic

Log Leaders Kaizer Chiefs came from two goals down to stage a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Absa Premiership bogey side Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs found themselves a goal behind early in the contest in the 17th minute thanks to a goal against the run of play by attacker Lesiba Nku.

Polokwane doubled their lead in the 62nd minute through a free-kick by Jabulani Maluleke whose effort got a fortuitous deflection.

The Soweto giants who looked certain to be heading for a defeat managed to turn the game around in stunning fashion after Willard Katsande managed to pull a goal back in the 70th minute from a corner-kick.

Chiefs were level just a few moments later again through a corner-kick when Anthony Agay turned home a Bernard Parker set-piece.

The away side completed their stunning comeback just a minute later in the 77th minute when Samir Nurkovic latched onto a pass by Daniel Cardoso and fired home from distance to secure a stunning turnaround.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion

Related Links
Stellenbosch move further clear of relegation scrap with win over Golden Arrows
Mkhulise: 'Gaston Sirino is key for Sundowns'
Barcelona coach says it's 'too soon' to discuss future after horror defeat
Read more on:
kaizer chiefsabsa premiershipsamir nurkovicsoccer
loading... Live
Orlando Pirates 0
Bidvest Wits 0
View More
loading... Live
England 0
Pakistan 223/9 (86 ov)
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
44% - 6002 votes
Cricket
11% - 1496 votes
Football
19% - 2597 votes
Athletics
2% - 317 votes
Boxing
1% - 127 votes
Cycling
2% - 308 votes
Golf
5% - 671 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1116 votes
Tennis
3% - 426 votes
Water sports
1% - 123 votes
American sports
1% - 136 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 400 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo