Kaizer Chiefs extend Absa Premiership lead with stunning comeback win over Polokwane City

Log Leaders Kaizer Chiefs came from two goals down to stage a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Absa Premiership bogey side Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs found themselves a goal behind early in the contest in the 17th minute thanks to a goal against the run of play by attacker Lesiba Nku.

Polokwane doubled their lead in the 62nd minute through a free-kick by Jabulani Maluleke whose effort got a fortuitous deflection.

The Soweto giants who looked certain to be heading for a defeat managed to turn the game around in stunning fashion after Willard Katsande managed to pull a goal back in the 70th minute from a corner-kick.

Chiefs were level just a few moments later again through a corner-kick when Anthony Agay turned home a Bernard Parker set-piece.

The away side completed their stunning comeback just a minute later in the 77th minute when Samir Nurkovic latched onto a pass by Daniel Cardoso and fired home from distance to secure a stunning turnaround.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion