Kaizer Chiefs' fixture saga to be further prolonged, says PSL prosecutor Majavu

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to face the PSL disciplinary committee on Friday, prosecutor Zola Majavu has revealed.

Majavu says the matter regarding Chiefs' failure to honour their fixtures in December last year is expected to be further prolonged.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are back in action on Saturday against Baroka FC.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed that the ongoing case against Kaizer Chiefs is expected to be further prolonged following fresh developments.

The PSL officially charged the Soweto giants for failing to honour two of their fixtures in December last year.

Amakhosi revealed to the football fraternity that a mass Covid-19 outbreak at the club occurred, with no less than 52 members testing positive for the virus.

Chiefs wrote to the league, urging the postponement of their December fixtures, but the PSL took nearly three weeks to respond.

The club took matters into its own hands during that time, opting not to honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows before returning to play Sekhukhune United 10 days later.

Chiefs then opted to rope in the South African Football Association (SAFA) in the matter, but no further developments have surfaced until now.

"I can confirm that the matter concerning Kaizer Chiefs will indeed be before the DC of the 25th of February 2022, whereafter it may well be postponed further on the basis that the arbitration has yet to be finalised," Majavu explained.

"However, the matter must still be ventilated before the PSL DC [and] then to further directives as it may deem fit," Majavu explained.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have played 17 matches in the Premiership, with the next league game coming up against Baroka FC on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 19:30.