Kaizer Chiefs legend lays into Billiat and Manyama: 'The so-called big players need to come out'

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu has called out senior players Khama Billiat and Lebogang Manyama following the MTN8 defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi were knocked out of the MTN8 by bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at the semi final stage after a 3-0 defeat at Orlando Stadium and a 2-0 defeat at FNB Stadium.

Mahlangu, previously known as Pule, believes the senior players at Chiefs should take responsibility for the team's failures, and called out Billiat and Manyama for not inspiring the youngsters.

"These guys, they are senior players, getting paid a lot of money," Mahlangu told SuperSport TV.

"[They are among] the highest paid players in the team and in the league. They need to encourage the [young kids] like [Nkosingiphile] Ngcobo, [Njabulo] Blom.

"Both players were Player of the Season [Billiat won PSL Player of the Season while at Mamelodi Sundowns and Manyama did it with Cape Town City]."

He added: "Injuries, travelling, and they don't have depth in their squad. So, it’s going to be a very difficult season for Gavin Hunt and Kaizer Chiefs.

"But the so-called big players, they need to come out, they need to raise their hand. Manyama, four, five games, from the [bio] bubble, he's never been the same again."

