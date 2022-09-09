Kaizer Chiefs pay price for fan chaos at Danie Craven Stadium

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has fined Kaizer Chiefs for the chaos caused by their fans at the Danie Craven Stadium last month.

The drama unfolded during an MTN8 quarter-final between Amakhosi and Stellenbosch FC on Sunday, 28 August.

Spectator crowd levels had exceeded the arena's 16 000-seater capacity.



With the match sold-out, ticketless Amakhosi fans jumped fencing and turnstiles to force their way in. They also broke down barriers to gain access into the main grandstand.

After 120 minutes, both clubs were deadlocked at 1-1 before Chiefs claimed a 4-3 victory on penalties, which surged the club's passionate fanbase to break down more fencing to storm the pitch in their celebrations.

Chiefs were officially charged last Saturday and appeared before the disciplinary committee on Thursday, pleading guilty to all charges.

At the disciplinary hearing, Chiefs were fined R200 000, with half of the amount suspended for 24 months, provided the club is not found guilty of the same offence during that period.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu explained the verdict in detail: "I can confirm that this evening Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the DC to answer to two counts of pitch invasion by the spectators as well as one count of the delayed restarting of the match after the pitch invasion.

"They pleaded guilty as charged and having listened to extensive submissions of both the prosecutor and their legal representative, the PSL DC sanctioned Kaizer Chiefs as follows.

"A monetary fine of R200 000 of which half is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence.

"The league was directed to carry the costs of the seating, as opposed of Kaizer Chiefs. This was based on the understanding that the league as the event organiser ought to have arranged the security differently.

"Kaizer Chiefs was ordered the costs of the inner perimeter fence, if any, which was breached by Kaizer Chiefs supporters."

Majavu concluded: "The league was also ordered to pay the costs of the outer perimeter fence, if any, which was damaged as a result of the invasion and due to what the DC characterised as inaccurate security arrangements.

"Both the league as well as Kaizer Chiefs senior officials are directed by the DC to address a press conference at which they would be expected to convey a message to the masses out there regarding this kind of behaviour.

"It was recognised that a message from the clubs alone is not enough. Hence the directive for the league also to shoulder some responsibility to assist Kaizer Chiefs in addressing the masses, mindful of the fact that we have all survived Covid regulations and maybe people have forgotten how to behave in the stadium."