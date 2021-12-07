PSL

1h ago

Kaizer Chiefs pull out of Golden Arrows clash as club reels from Covid-19 outbreak

accreditation
Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Kazier Chiefs players. (Photo: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images)
Kazier Chiefs players. (Photo: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they will be unable to honour their midweek fixture against Golden Arrows as they continue to reel from their Covid-19 hit camp.

Five more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing total reported cases to 36.

Last week, Chiefs announced that as many as 31 personnel had tested positive for coronavirus, and thus, were unable to play their home game against Cape Town City at the weekend.

Chiefs have, however been buoyed by the return of some of its staff to work, while some players will emerge from isolation. 

With the Premier Soccer League's cloak-and-dagger on Chiefs' request to postpone their December fixtures, they have yet again had to pull out of the DStv Premiership clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the club said:

Following further consultations with the medical department and management regarding the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that occurred at the Kaizer Chiefs Village last week, Kaizer Chiefs is unable to travel for the scheduled league match against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

On Tuesday, PSL boss Irvin Khoza weighed in on the matter after days of radio silence, saying: "All the PSL matches are continuing."

"We're dealing with a process on this matter, not the sensations. We want to give to give this matter the attention it deserves."

For their part, Chiefs added: "While Kaizer Chiefs awaits the Premier Soccer League’s decision on the club’s request to have the remainder of their matches scheduled for December postponed, the playing squad has cautiously resumed return to play protocols today."

On a more positive note, said Chiefs, "some staff will be emerging from isolation and returning to work in the coming days. However, players who have completed their isolation will need to undergo special return to play protocols to get them back to match fitness. The medical team and the coaches will monitor the situation very closely to try and mitigate risk."

Chiefs doctors continue to keep a close eye on the situation and have imposed strict protocols in the hope of alleviating the crisis in the coming week, as more people are expected to come out of isolation.

