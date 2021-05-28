JUST IN | Shock as Kaizer Chiefs sack coach Gavin Hunt after woeful PSL season

Kaizer Chiefs sacked manager Gavin Hunt on Friday after eight months of charge after a poor 2020/2021 PSL campaign.

Chiefs revealed the news on Twitter stating that Hunt has left with "immediate effect" with two DStv Premiership games remaining.

Amakhosi are languishing in 11th position in the league standings after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards on Wednesday.

Hunt joined Chiefs in September 2020 ahead of the 2020/21 season, replacing Ernst Middendorp.

During his eight-month tenure, he was in charge of 44 official matches - winning 12, drawing 17 and losing 15 - in all competitions.

Chiefs also revealed that in the interim, assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take over for the final two games.

Amakhosi are heading into their sixth year without a major trophy with Stuart Baxter the last coach to guide the side to silverware.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs have a CAF Champions League semi-final to prepare for as they take on Wydad Casablanca on 18 June and 25 June.