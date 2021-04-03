Kaizer Chiefs secure vital Champions League win despite receiving two red cards

Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday landed a much-needed 1-0 group stage victory over Morocco's' Wydad in a CAF Champions League encounter at FNB Stadium.

The all-important goal for Chiefs came in the 48th minute courtesy of a header from veteran Bernard Parker after the Wydad defence had failed to make a clearance from an aerial ball.

Chiefs were down to 10 men for more than half the game after goalkeeper Daniek Akpeyi was shown a straight red card in the 40th minute for handling the ball outside of the box.

Itumeleng Khune was then called on for the rest of the contest.

Then, in the 89th minute, striker Samir Nurkovic was also sent off after picking up a second yellow card, leaving Chiefs to finish the match with just nine players on the park.

The win means that Chiefs now have their qualifying fate in their own hands.

In Group C's other match, Horoya from Guinea emerged as 1-0 winners over Angola's Petro de Luanda.

That leaves Horoya and Chiefs tied on eight points each in the group, though Horoya do have a superior goal difference.

If Chiefs are to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, they will need to beat Horoya in Guinea in their final group match on 10 April - next week Saturday.