Kaizer Chiefs snap eight-match winless streak, land crucial Champions League victory

Kaizer Chiefs snapped an eight-match winless run with an impressive 2-0 win over Angola’s Petro de Luanda in their CAF Champions League Group C game at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

In what was Chiefs’ first ever win in the CAF Champions League Group stages, they found something that worked for them and, importantly, kept a clean sheet.

The result leaves Chiefs in third place in Group C with four points from three matches and they are right back in the hunt now to secure a place in the tournament playoffs.