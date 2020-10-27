PSL

Blow for Kaizer Chiefs as transfer ban confirmed for next two transfer windows

Dillon Sheppard with Gavin Hunt, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8 quarter final between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United on October 18, 2020 at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Muzi Ntombela

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday dismissed Kaizer Chiefs' appeal against a FIFA transfer ban with the club now unable to make any new signings for the next two transfer windows.

The Soweto giants confirmed the CAS decision on their official Twitter account in what is a huge blow to new head coach Gavin Hunt for the 2020/2021 season.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport Panel has dismissed Kaizer Chiefs' appeal and confirmed FIFA's DRC decision. This means the Club will not be able to register any player for two consecutive transfer windows," Chiefs tweeted to their more than 1.9 million followers.

With Chiefs narrowly missing out on last season's Premiership title, the news comes as a significant blow to Hunt who had been recruited to bring back the glory days to the club.

Hunt previously commented that he was happy with the squad he had at his disposal while being unable to strengthen in the transfer window as Chiefs wanted on news from CAS.

"[The transfer ban] has been well documented, so I don't really want to go there," Hunt told reporters after a 3-0 thrashing to Sundowns on Saturday.

"We all know what the situation is very difficult but it is what it is... we're going to have to do the best we can with what we got, be brave and come back again.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion

