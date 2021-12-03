Kaizer Chiefs urge PSL to postpone December games after mass Covid-19 outbreak

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have urged the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone all the upcoming December matches following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

No less than 31 people have tested positive for the virus, with Amakhosi training facilities, notably known as Naturena, being temporarily closed until next week.

"The club has written to the Premier Soccer League to request for a postponement of the five upcoming games to avoid the risk of infection and further spread of the virus and allow those affected to recover and complete their quarantine period before they can play against other teams," the club said in a statement released on Friday morning.

The appeal from Amakhosi is for their entire December schedule to be called off until further notice.

Chiefs were expected to take on Cape Town City (4 December) this coming weekend, followed by matches against Golden Arrows (8 December), Sekhukhune FC (12 December), Royal AM (19 December) and Maritzburg United (22 December).

Amakhosi had previously requested that PSL enforces "stricter Covid management protocols following several positive Covid cases affecting the team and general personnel" ahead of their victory over Swallows last weekend.

"We view this as a case of force majeure as what the club is experiencing as a consequence of Covid and the protocols it is obliged to implement, is total beyond the control of the club," the statement continued.

"The club does not at the moment have sufficient players nor technical team to constitute a team.

"We have appealed to the League to seriously consider the matter for the sake of everyone’s health and safety because there are many other people involved in organising a game.

"The team will be closely monitored by our medical team while we continue to maintain Covid risk mitigation protocols."