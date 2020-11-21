Kaizer Chiefs will go big in 2021 transfer market, reckons SuperSport United boss

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews believes Kaizer Chiefs will overhaul their squad at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Glamour Boys are currently unable to make transfers due to a ban handed to them by FIFA, following the illegal signing of Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana in 2018.

The Soweto giants will therefore only be able to start making moves in the market in July 2021, and Matthews reckons they could splash the cash because their rivals are so far ahead at the moment.

"I said to you guys in our first Zoom meeting, three clubs would come out of this [pandemic] stronger," Matthews said when speaking to the South African Football Journalists Association.

"I didn't factor in Chiefs' transfer ban, but you can see from the players they will have next season, that are currently plying their trade for other clubs, for a year to have and hold, it will be a different Chiefs in July 2021.

"I am certain of it. Sundowns and Pirates are streets ahead in terms of squad strength."

