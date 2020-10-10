Kaizer Chiefs will have Gavin Hunt under a microscope every weekend, says Muhsin Ertugral

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Muhsin Ertugral has warned Gavin Hunt that the pressure at Amakhosi is on a different level.

Hunt took over the reins at the Soweto giants following Ernst Middendorp's exit and Ertugral says the former Bidvest Wits boss will be under intense scrutiny at Naturena.

"Firstly, I would like to say that Ernst as much as he had been criticised, he has transformed the team into a title contender, I think he was just unfortunate," Ertugral told KickOff.

"Gavin has the pedigree but with Chiefs it's a different story, it’s a massive club that everyone has a piece and a say of it.

"Every weekend you will be under a microscope with the performance and you have to deal with the pressure that comes with it. Gavin is a winner that knows how to win a trophy, but it’s different to prepare and guide a team [of Chiefs' stature]."

Ertugral went on to praise his former player Arthur Zwane for earning an assistant coaching job at Chiefs along with Dillon Sheppard.

"I am very happy that Arthur Zwane has finally got his recognition to move up and as well Sheppy," he added.

"Both are great football personalities with the experience to handle the team and provide most-needed guidance behind the coach. Both are great human beings and very professionally equipped.

"I've been monitoring Arthur’s progress for a while now; he was one of the most important players in my times at Chiefs.

"He went through the youth development and has been loyal to the club. I have great hope that this is the next generation of coaches that will transform SA football."

- TEAMtalk media