Kaizer Chiefs' winless streak continues, pressure mounts on Hunt after SuperSport draw

Kaizer Chiefs' winless streak stretched to six games in all competitions as Gavin Hunt's side conceded a second-half penalty and were were held to a 1-1 draw by SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Bradley Grobler extended his lead at the top of the scoring charts to 13 this season as he canceled out Chiefs' first-half opener from Reeve Frosler.

Amakhosi started the game positively and were having success finding spaces between the SuperSport United lines of defence and put together some neat patterns of play.

Leonardo Castro was handed a start and provided a foil for fellow strike partner Smair Nurkovic and the two worked well in tandem in the opening stages.

It was defender Frosler though, who handed Chiefs a valuable lead with a striker's finish in the 29th minute with a sublime finish into the far top corner.

Frosler's strike proved the difference as the two sides headed for the break with Chiefs holding a narrow advantage.

SuperSport United, who shad soaked up the pressure until then, grabbed an equaliser out of nothing in the 67th minute as Grobler scored from the penalty spot after Anthony Agay foolishly dragged substitute Thamsanqa Gabuza down in the area from a set-piece situation.

Despite some late pressure in the second-half, SuperSport held on for a point thanks to some excellent saves by captain Ronwen Williams.

The two sides could not be separated at the final whistle as SuperSport remain in second spot in the league standings as Chiefs move into eighth spot temporarily.