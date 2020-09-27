Kerr: The PSL is not comparable to when I played

Baroka coach Dylan Kerr says the quality of the current Premiership teams can't compare to the sides of the past that competed in the National Soccer League.

Kerr has previously coached Black Leopards in the South African having spent time with Arcadia Shepherds during his playing days.

In an interview with KickOff, the 53-year-old, who is preparing to lead his side out in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership, explained that the standard of football in the country has slipped.

He said: "Remember the league is only won on 60 points, it's the worst league in the world for winning matches.

"Sixty points wins a football league, now that's got to change. That attitude from players, it’s got to change. The PSL South African football is not even comparable to 1988 when I played in South Africa.

"Players can't even match... the teams in the PSL now couldn't live with the teams that I played with 30-odd years ago. They couldn't live with the players, because the players then played for the jersey, played for the team, played for the contract.

"And the quality, the stadia were full. Not 5 000, not 10 000 but 50 000, 60 000 people coming to watch football. Because it was entertaining. It was quality. And they would come week after week to support their team."

- TEAMtalk media