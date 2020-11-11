PSL

Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as PSL chairperson, 2 Cape bosses join Exco

Tashreeq Vardien
Irvin Khoza (Gallo Images)
After he was nominated unopposed, Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza will continue as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson for the next four years.

This comes after the National Soccer League's (NSL) annual Quadrennial General Meeting in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon as a new Executive Committee was also elected.

On the Executive Committee, Khoza will be joined by seven other members.

Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), Stan Matthews (SuperSport United), David Thidiela (Black Leopards), Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns) were all re-elected while John Comitis (Cape Town City) and Rob Benadie (Stellenbosch FC) were the new faces to join.

Those nominated who were not selected were Siviwe Mpengesi (Chippa United), Lawrence Mulaudzi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandzila), Rendani Mulaudzi, Rantsi Mokoena and Khumbulani Konco (Bloemfontein Celtic).

The previous PSL Executive Committee comprised of Khoza, Motaung, Matthews, Simelane, Madlala, Thidiela, Konco and Jose Ferreira (Bidvest Wits).

Ferreira opted not to run this year following the sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The new PSL Executive Committee:

1. Irvin Khoza (Chairperson)

2. Kaizer Motaung

3. Mato Madlala

4. John Comitis

5. Stanley Matthews

6. David Thidiela

7. Rejoice Simelane

8. Robert Benadie

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien

