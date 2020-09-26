Komphela expresses sympathy for Middendorp: Our job is a thankless job

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela expressed his sympathies towards former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp and said it was a reminder that football coaching is a 'thankless job'.

Middendorp, who has never won a PSL title, was one game away from doing so and breaking Chiefs' five-year trophy drought, but a 1-1 draw with Baroka on the final day dashed their hopes.

The German mentor was subsequently sacked and replaced by former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt, who has long been linked with the top job at Naturena.

Komphela, who had his own experience of being in the Amakhosi hotseat, said he 'felt so sorry' for Middendorp after the events that transpired on the final day of the season.

"They were almost there. It was just a matter of 30 minutes and I felt so sorry for Ernst Middendorp. Our job is a thankless job," Komphela said during a Carling Black Label event in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"I felt so sorry for Ernst because who could ever go through that? You're on top of the log for the whole season, convincingly so, you have a gap of double digits, with 30 minutes to go, and then you lose it.

"My man, I still respect him for the strength he portrayed. But listen, it's part of the game. It could have happened to anyone."

Komphela then turned his attention to the present and said there is no one more deserving of the Chiefs' top job than Hunt.

"Let me take this opportunity to congratulate Gavin Hunt and wish him all the best. A very close friend of mine, make no mistake," said Komphela.

"I don't think, with utmost respect to all available coaches in the country, I don't think there is anyone more deserving. He deserves the shot as well. He has the pedigree."

- TEAMtalk media